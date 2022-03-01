Canada to drop COVID-19 tests for vaccinated visitors beginning April 1

It was announced Thursday that Canada will no longer require a pre-arrival COVID-19 test for fully vaccinated travelers beginning April 1, 2022.

OTTAWA, ON — Fully vaccinated travelers will no longer have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter into Canada.

It was announced Thursday that Canada will no longer require a pre-arrival COVID-19 test for fully vaccinated travelers beginning April 1, 2022.

Canadian officials say they may pull random travelers to submit to a COVID-19 test, regardless of their vaccination status.

"Adjustments to Canada's border measures are made possible by a number of factors, including Canada's high vaccination rate, the increasing availability and use of rapid tests to detect infection, decreasing hospitalizations and growing domestic availability of treatments for COVID-19. As vaccination levels and healthcare system capacity improve, we will continue to consider further easing of measures at the borders-and when to adjust those measures-to keep the people in Canada safe," said Jean-Yves Duclos Canada's minister of health.

Those that are not fully vaccinated or unvaccinated will still have to provide proof of one of the following:

A valid, negative antigen test , administered or observed by an accredited lab or testing provider, taken outside of Canada no more than one day before their initially scheduled flight departure time or their arrival at the land border or marine port of entry; or

A valid negative molecular test taken no more than 72 hours before their initially scheduled flight departure time or their arrival at the land border or marine port of entry; or

A previous positive molecular test taken at least 10 calendar days and no more than 180 calendar days before their initially scheduled flight departure time or their arrival at the land border or marine port of entry. It is important to note that positive antigen test results will not be accepted.

All travelers still have to submit their mandatory information on the ArriveCAN website.