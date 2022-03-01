Buffalo Bisons offer Canadian fans 'at par pricing' for single-game tickets

The Herd is welcoming back fans from north of the border as aprt of its 'Back to the Ballpark' promotion.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been two long years since Canadian fans could take in a ballgame at Sahlen Field.

To welcome back fans from north of the border, the Buffalo Bisons will accept Canadian money 'at par' for the purchase of all single-game tickets by Canadian residents through April 30. Proof of residency is required.

Tickets can be purchase both online (by using promo code 'BisonsatPar') and by using Canadian cash only at the Sahlen Field Box Office. The offer is good for all75 Bisons home games in 2022 as long as they are purchased by April 30. The 'at-par' policy excludes the purchase/use of Bisons' gift cards and ticket packages.

It was announced Thursday that Canada will no longer require a pre-arrival COVID-19 test for fully vaccinated travelers as of April 1.