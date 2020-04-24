BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hundreds of masks and gloves were handed out Friday on Buffalo's East Side, which includes some of the hardest-hit areas by the coronavirus.

What's being done to get more supplies and more testing there?

As of Friday afternoon the 14215 zip code, which is the upper East Side, had nearly 200 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the most of any zip code in the county.

And 2,000 gloves and 1,000 masks were handed out to people at the JFK Community Center on Hickory Street that's in the 14204 zip code, which had more than 30 confirmed cases.

Social distancing guidelines were in place as people lined up in their cars.

Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen says he purchased the gloves and masks with taxpayer dollars from a local hardware store and that the cost was less than $500.

Pridgen says these supplies were tough to get.

"We didn't have any access to any masks until now, and so we're going to continue to try to provide not just when they're asking for, what they need, and especially in these communities that don't have transportation," Pridgen said.

Pridgen says leaders are still trying to get more supplies. He says those efforts are underway, but that it is still tough to get personal protective equipment.

There's a new testing site that opened up Friday for the first time on the East Side.

Kaleida Health which is operating the testing site says things went very well and that about 50 people were tested, which is the clinic's maximum capacity.

The testing facility opened up at the Leroy Coles Library on East Delevan Avenue.

It will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tests are only being done for those who have an appointment, there are no walk-ins and people need to have a prescription from their primary care provider.

People without insurance can also get a test.

Test results can be turned around between two and three days.

Pridgen, who welcomes the testing site, wants more of them but says there have been issues.

"When you get a major institution like Roswell who says we want to do it, but some of the supplies are not there, and they are doing it by the way it is about supply, and it is about the demand," Pridgen said.

Pridgen says he and Council Member Rasheed Wyatt have submitted a resolution asking hospitals and healthcare networks to setup more testing sites in Buffalo, but this resolution doesn't force hospitals to come up with any plans.

The number to call to make an appointment at Kaleida's testing facility is 859-3222.

For those who don't have a health care provider they can still book an appointment, but results will be sent to the Erie County Department of Health.

Erie County Legislator April Baskin issued a statement regarding East Side health disparities:

"The East Side is a very interconnected community. Our houses are close, our neighbors check on each other and we still ride the bus to get groceries. This testing site is at a convenient, comfortable location for residents that they are familiar with and brings much needed resources into the East Side. I am grateful to the County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Mayor Byron Brown, and Kaleida for being such willing partners.

"I also want to acknowledge the dedication and commitment of the men and women of the African American Health Disparities Task Force. Reverend George Nicholas and Reverend Kinzer Pointer were crucial to making this testing site a reality. I’m grateful that Erie County has delivered on my request and now our community has the additional resources needed to continue the fight this pandemic."

