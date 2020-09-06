BlueCross BlueShield of WNY donates $1 million to local COVID-19 response

Originally the organization contributed $100,000, but on Tuesday it announced an additional $900,000 to the effort.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — BlueCross BlueShield of WNY announced a $900,000 contribution, through the organization's Blue Fund, to the Western New York Community Response Fund to help fight COVID-19 locally.

Back in March, the organization gave $100,000 to the response fund. The original donation has been addressing the needs of the WNY community while navigating the COVID-19 crisis. The additional $900,000 announced Tuesday is intended to support recovery and rebuilding efforts in the region.

"BlueCross BlueShield has a longstanding legacy of giving back to the communities we serve, and we are proud to support efforts that can effectively address the evolving needs of Western New York families, individuals and organizations during this difficult time,” said David W. Anderson, President and CEO, BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York. “Together we will rebuild our community and come back stronger than ever.”

Money from the donation will support initiatives to address social detriments to health, like housing, healthcare, child care, transportation, mental health and other emergency services.