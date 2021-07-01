Aurora Theatre 'taking an intermission' due to on-going COVID-19 restrictions

Facebook post says the popular Aurora Popcorn Shop will continue to offer popcorn to go and on-line.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — An East Aurora movie theatre that has been at the forefront of working to get New York State to loosen COVID-19 restrictions on local businesses now says it will be 'taking an intermission'.

The Aurora Theatre said in a Facebook post that they will close at the end of business, Thursday, January 7. They stress the closing is temporary. However, The theatre's popular Aurora Popcorn Shop will continue to offer popcorn to go and on-line.