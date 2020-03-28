AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police are issuing a strong warning to people, especially going into the weekend: Keep your kids at home.

The department posted a video on all of its social media platforms on Friday, warning people to stay away from banned locations, including playgrounds or athletic facilities.

Similar to the warning from the City of Buffalo on Thursday and other municipalities in Western New York, Amherst is urging people who live there, even though the weather is getting nicer, to be smart.

"The police department is asking for parents help in preventing children from congregating in parks and playgrounds," Amherst Police Officer David Schneider said. "The police department's seen an increase in the number of calls related to this matter, and you can assist us in preventing that."

RELATED: Mayor Brown stresses importance of social distancing at Buffalo parks

RELATED: Mayor Brown: More must be done to help Buffalo, smaller cities

RELATED: Delaware North lays off most of its full-time employees