AMHERST, N.Y. — The coronavirus pandemic may be keeping people inside of their homes, but that doesn't mean important programs and services can be put on hold.

The Alzheimer's Association Western New York Chapter is a prime example. They quickly developed online programs for individuals with dementia and their caregivers.

The free, live, virtual programs include everything from education courses and seminars to care consultations and even at-home activities.

"We normally do all of these in person, but now because of the coronavirus, we're not able to be in person and especially being around our most vulnerable," said Lauren Ashburn, director of education and training.

Everyday challenges for someone with dementia and their loved ones can get more complicated during at a time like this.

"I think the top challenge right now is isolation and not having that typical routine that you have. We know that routine is probably one of the most helpful things in a care giving situation, not just for the person living with the disease but also for that caregiver," Ashburn said.

Ashburn said they're already reaching a new audience with the online program and plan to continue with them in some fashion even after the coronavirus concerns are over.

Click HERE for more details on the online programs offered by the Alzheimer's Association.

