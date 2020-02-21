ALBANY, N.Y. — Researchers would aim to map the genes of one million people living with or at-risk of Alzheimer's disease over five years through a proposed initiative at the State University of New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposed Friday to establish the SUNY Curing Alzheimer's Health Consortium within the state university system.

The Democrat said the initiative will collect and map genomic data statewide and eventually provide the data to researchers working to slow the progression of Alzheimer's.

New York's Department of Health estimates 390,000 individuals in New York had Alzheimer's disease in 2017 _ a figure expected to increase to 460,000 by 2025.

