ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — As of Tuesday afternoon Erie County has a total of 2,284 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the county's coronavirus map. This is an increase of 63 cases from Erie County's last report Monday evening; however, no new deaths have been reported at this time.

Currently 9,106 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Erie County.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz gave an update on the county's death report Monday evening on Twitter. According to the Erie County Department of Health, 27 more people have died from coronavirus Saturday, Sunday and Monday bringing the total number of deaths in Erie County to 162.

As of Saturday, 229 people were hospitalized, of those 120 were in the ICU, and 92 of those had an airway assist.

Erie County and Kaleida Health also announced Monday that they will now be now be testing any person that shows symptoms of COVID-19.

Poloncarz mentioned the county still has not received test results from Quest in the past five days and are looking into why.

RELATED: Gov. Cuomo: WNY is on the plateau; elective surgeries to begin in some counties, not Erie County

RELATED: Quest Diagnostics: COVID-19 test capacity is outpacing demand

RELATED: Kaleida to expand COVID-19 testing in Buffalo and Western New York

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk