BUFFALO, N.Y. — As testing resources become more available, Kaleida health has decided to make a change in who is eligible to be tested for COVID-19.

Leaders at the hospital network tell 2 On Your Side they plan on offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who shows symptoms and has a prescription from their doctor.

Up until now, only essential workers who showed symptoms and had a prescription were eligible for COVID-19 testing in Western New York.

