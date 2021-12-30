5 Erie County residents died of COVID on Wednesday

Since Christmas Day, the state says 28 Erie County residents have died of the coronavirus. The county had 2,252 new COVID cases on Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Five Erie County residents died of COVID on Wednesday, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.

Since Christmas Day, the state says 28 Erie County residents have died of the coronavirus. The county had 2,252 new COVID cases on Wednesday.

"As the New Year approaches, it's more important than ever that we take the necessary precautions to keep each other safe in the face of the COVID winter surge," Hochul said in a statement.

The Western New York region's seven-day average of cases per population of 100,000 on Wednesday was 101.55, the fourth-highest number of New York regions. The highest numbers were posted in New York City (359.92), Long Island (293.16) and Mid-Hudson (209.51).

The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties.

The Finger Lakes region -- which includes Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming counties -- had a seven-day average of 72.95.

"It's up to all of us to make 2022 a safer, healthier year than 2021 was," Hochul said. "Get vaccinated, get boosted, mask up, and avoid large indoor public gatherings when possible."

The state has recently aimed to prevent COVID spread in schools.

With COVID complications affecting so many decisions, New York State, local counties, and school districts are all trying to make sure there is a seamless return to school, which many feel is crucial for kids despite that spike in COVID cases.