Canada officially drops COVID-19 test requirement for vaccinated visitors

Fully vaccinated travelers no longer have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada.

OTTAWA, ON — If you're looking to cross the border into Canada, that trip just got a little easier — fully vaccinated visitors are no longer required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter the country.

Travelers will have to submit their mandatory information using the ArriveCAN app before getting to the border. If you are not vaccinated, you will still have to take a test and quarantine for 14 days, unless you have an exemption.

Canadian officials made the announcement last month that Canada would no longer require a pre-arrival COVID-19 test effective April 1, 2022. Officials say they may pull random travelers to submit to a COVID-19 test, regardless of their vaccination status.

Those that are not fully vaccinated will still have to provide proof of one of the following:

A valid, negative antigen test , administered or observed by an accredited lab or testing provider, taken outside of Canada no more than one day before their initially scheduled flight departure time or their arrival at the land border or marine port of entry; or

, administered or observed by an accredited lab or testing provider, taken outside of Canada no more than one day before their initially scheduled flight departure time or their arrival at the land border or marine port of entry; or A valid negative molecular test taken no more than 72 hours before their initially scheduled flight departure time or their arrival at the land border or marine port of entry; or

test taken no more than 72 hours before their initially scheduled flight departure time or their arrival at the land border or marine port of entry; or A previous positive molecular test taken at least 10 calendar days and no more than 180 calendar days before their initially scheduled flight departure time or their arrival at the land border or marine port of entry. It is important to note that positive antigen test results will not be accepted.