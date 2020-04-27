BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, SUNY announced that 23 medical students attending the University at Buffalo will be heading to hospitals that have been hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

After graduation next month, 23 students from the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences will leave Western New York and head to New York City and Long Island to fight COVID-19.

“SUNY continues to play a critical role in our nation’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and the deployment of these new doctors is one more example of how we are supporting the Governor’s call to action,” said SUNY Chancellor Kristina M. Johnson. “We are proud of SUNY’s newly trained doctors who are skilled and eager to care for the victims of this disease and ready to provide needed relief to the healthcare staff in some of the nation’s most heavily impacted hospitals.”

In total, 190 SUNY medical students will be working in some of the facilities hardest hit by coronavirus in New York state after graduation.

