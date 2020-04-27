BUFFALO, N.Y. — Eligible faculty and staff at SUNY Erie — members of one of the college's largest unions — will receive early retirement offers in the mail this week.

In a move that a college spokeswoman stressed was not due to Covid-19, retirement offers will go out to members of the Faculty Federation. The college is also in discussion with its Administrators Union.

Faculty members whose age and years of service add up to 70 are eligible, provided they've worked at SUNY Erie at least 15 years. Their retirements would be effective Aug. 14. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.