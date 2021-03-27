20,000: VA WNY Healthcare System reaches vaccination milestone

U.S. Army Veteran Kanesha Hicks, who deployed to Afghanistan, was the person who represented that milestone on Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The VA Western New York Healthcare System marked a milestone on Friday, hitting 20,000 COVID-19 vaccinations.

U.S. Army Veteran Kanesha Hicks, who deployed to Afghanistan, was that very special patient.

Vaccination appointments remain open for any enrolled and eligible veteran regardless of the state's age requirements.

The VA is hosting another vaccine clinic, on April 10 in Olean, and eligible veterans can register for an appointment by calling (716) 862-7868.