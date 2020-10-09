2 University at Buffalo students in precautionary quarantine share mixed experiences

One UB student has been outspoken online and even compared her experience to jail. Another student said 'it's definitely been OK.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The number of COVID-19 cases on Western New York college campuses continues to increase gradually, especially at the University at Buffalo, which as of Wednesday night had 64 cases on campus.

Thirty-eight of those students are in on-campus quarantine or isolation because they either came into contact with someone who tested positive or tested positive themselves.

Eight other UB students from restricted states are also in quarantine.

2 On Your Side spoke to two students in the midst of their 14-day disconnect, which has received mixed reviews.

The first student, a sophomore who didn't want to speak on camera, has been outspoken online and even compared her experience to jail.

"In my head, it's kind of like a jail, but realistically I can't compare it to jail. Like I am lucky to have my laptop, my phone, but it's just like the solitary confinement is kind of a little crazy," the UB sophomore said.

In a Reddit post Wednesday, the sophomore claimed she had been charged for extra water, had no soap, and had to heat up her food with a hairdryer. UB dorms are not allowed to have microwaves.

"I feel like they just kind of dumped us in here and said like good luck," the student told 2 On Your Side's Rob Hackford.

She said she arrived in quarantine Sunday night after her friend tested positive, and it came as a surprise because she thought she was taking every precaution.

Students in on-campus quarantine are living in Goodyear Hall on UB's South Campus.

When 2 On Your Side stopped by the building, another student, living on the second floor, reached out to speak but shared a different experience.

"I think it's definitely been OK. It definitely could be better, but I'm just counting down the days before I can leave at this point," Tari Civerolo said.

Civerolo, a dance major from the Albany area, also had a friend test positive but has been in quarantine slightly longer, since last Thursday.

While she also mentioned the limited water, she said she's been getting a hot dinner, breakfast, and lunch every day.

Aware of the complaints online, the university put out a statement Wednesday detailing the daily schedule for quarantined students. It also stated that campus living staff would try to address all student concerns.

"I mean, I knew it was going to happen to some people coming in, but I guess I never expected it to be me. It sucks, but I'm just lucky that I'm still here and healthy," Civerolo said.