Catholic Health names Markiewicz new President and CEO

Joyce Markiewicz has been named President & CEO of Catholic Health after Mark Sullivan Steps down.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholic Health announced a change in leadership in their healthcare system.

President and CEO Mark Sullivan is stepping down after 30 years with Catholic Health.

“Planning for this transition has been underway for quite some time and has included consultation with the system’s Board of Trustees,” said Monsignor Robert E. Zapfel, Chair of Catholic Health’s Corporate Members & Sponsors Council. “We are grateful to Mark for his devotion to our patients, long term care resi­dents, and community over the past three decades. He has made numerous contributions across our system in acute care, primary care, home care, and long term care, while always keeping in mind and heart the Mission of Catholic Health – to bring the healing love of Jesus to all.”

Sullivan hopes to work with the next generation of healthcare workers as he looks for new opportunities.

“I have truly been blessed and humbled to work in and lead such a wonderful ministry with so many outstanding caregivers along my 30-year journey,” said Sullivan. “I’m excited for the next chapter at Catholic Health and handing the reigns to an incredible leader and person in Joyce Markiewicz. There is no doubt she will take the organization to new levels while striving to ensure the community, that entrusts us with its care, has equitable access to high quality healthcare.”

The Council also announced that Joyce Markiewicz will be Sullivan's successor as President and CEO of Catholic Health. Markiewicz began her career in healthcare as a registered nurse before taking leadership positions. She started at Catholic Health in 2005 as Vice President of Home Care and then later as President and CEO of Home Care.