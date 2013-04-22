Buffalo listed among top ten worst places for allergies in US

2 On Your Side spoke to a doctor to determine whether your symptoms are allergies, a cold or COVID.

AMHERST, N.Y. — If you're sitting there wondering "do I have allergies right now" or "is it a cold or even COVID," 2 On Your Side went to a local allergist to figure out the difference.

"If you know that you're someone who typically who has seasonal allergies and it's allergy season, and you take your meds and you feel better, then it's like ok, it's my allergies," said Dr. Kathleen Donovan, a partner at the Buffalo Amherst Allergy. "If it's allergy season and you take your meds and you're not better, and you have other symptoms like maybe you're achy, have a headache or you're tired, maybe a sore throat — things that aren't typical with allergy, more with a viral respiratory."

Dr. Donovan says she's not surprised Buffalo ranks as one of the worst places for allergies.

Buffalo is number eight in the top ten allergy capitals within the U.S. The ranking comes from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of Americas.

Dr. Donovan says it's because here in the northeast, we spend all our time cooped up inside during the winter.

So when we go back out into the nice weather during May, our bodies have to adjust to the pollen in the air.

Dr. Donovan says may is considered tree pollen season, while June is grass pollen season and mid-August is when ragweed creates more problems for people with seasonal allergies.

"Both topical steroid nasal sprays like Flonase and Nasacort you can purchase over the counter. A lot of the script plans still cover them but you can buy them over the counter," Dr. Donovan said. "And then add the Claritin, Zyrtec or Allegra as needed. And those are all non-sedating Antihistamines. We'd much prefer things that don't make people tired."