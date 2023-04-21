x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment News

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld to perform in Buffalo in April

Seinfeld will be performing at Shea's Buffalo Theatre stage April 21, 2023.
Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Jerry Seinfeld attends the Stella McCartney ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion collection presented Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 in Paris. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will be in Buffalo next spring. 

Seinfeld will be performing at Shea's Buffalo Theatre stage April 21, 2023.

Seinfeld got his big start on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. From there, he and comedian Larry David teamed up to create 'Seinfeld', which was one of the most successful comedy series on television, running for nine seasons on NBC and Channel 2. 

Seinfeld is currently working on Netflix projects, including  “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “23 Hours to Kill” and “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” 

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 21, at 10 a.m. Shea’s Box Office as well as on sheas.org and Ticketmaster.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

New Board Departures Amid Shea's Shakeup

Before You Leave, Check This Out