Comedian Jerry Seinfeld to perform in Buffalo in April

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will be in Buffalo next spring.

Seinfeld will be performing at Shea's Buffalo Theatre stage April 21, 2023.

Seinfeld got his big start on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. From there, he and comedian Larry David teamed up to create 'Seinfeld', which was one of the most successful comedy series on television, running for nine seasons on NBC and Channel 2.

Seinfeld is currently working on Netflix projects, including “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “23 Hours to Kill” and “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”