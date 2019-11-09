EGGERTSVILLE, N.Y. — The Eggertsville Hose Company created a special memorial in front of their station to commemorate the events of September 11, 2001 and honor the lives that were lost.

Senior Fire Captain Michael Flynn told 2 On Your Side that the memorial is something he's done every year for 18 years. He had been a firefighter for seven years when the attacks happened.

Flynn told 2 On Your Side his first instinct was to go down to Manhattan and help the other first responders. His chief at the time discouraged him from doing so. Since then, he's found a way to honor his fellow firefighters and the

"This is my way of showing my support and caring for those lost their lives that day," he said.

Three fire trucks were parked in front of the station to help make the display. Flynn decorated the yard in front of the station with small flags that led to a small figurine of first responders hoisting an American flag. Flynn also placed a board in front of the trucks with times indicating when each plane hit a building and when each structure collapsed. On the sides were the total dead.

Flynn explained that he wanted to make sure that people understood the gravity of the events of September 11, 2001 and remind them that first responders often make great sacrifices to help their communities.

"We don’t think about what could or could not happen. We just do it."