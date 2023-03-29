Williamsville Central School District reveals new logo

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Western New York School is rebranding.
The Williamsville Central School District has revealed a brand new logo.
It's to celebrate their 130th anniversary in the community.
Staff, parents, and even students got to vote for their favorite design over the last several weeks.
The newly revamped "W" was unveiled during a community forum Tuesday night.
"It's a nod to the history and tradition of the district. The 'W' is a symbol and imagery for the district that dates back to the early years. It's a symbol and imagery that has been carried on in the current logo and the new logo. We wanted to make sure we maintained the history and tradition of the logo in these two options." Nick Filipowski, executive director of communications, said.
This is the first time the school district has changed its logo since the 90s.