Applications open for Buffalo Police exam

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia announced applications are now open for the upcoming Buffalo Police exam.

The exam is scheduled for Saturday, June 17. The registration deadline is Monday, May 22.

The salary range for an officer range from $49,588-$82,646. The Buffalo Police Department benefits include health, dental and vision coverage, vacation/sick pay, retirement plan and continuing education stipend.

To be eligible to take the exam, prospective candidates must meet these requirements:

Must be 19 years old on the date of the exam (June 17). Candidates who reach their 35th birthday on or before June 17 are no eligible.

Any NYS resident can apply, but all candidates who pass the exam must be a City of Buffalo resident 90 days prior to being canvassed for appointment.

Possess a high school diploma, GED or Equivalency Diploma

Current and valid NYS Driver's License at the time of appointment.