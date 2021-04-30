Williamsville Central School District Board of Education selects prospective candidate for superintendent

Dr. Darren Brown-Hall was selected by the board but still needs a vote to confirm his role, which will happen next week.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Williamsville Central School District Board of Education has selected its prospective candidate for superintendent.

Dr. Darren Brown-Hall was selected by the board this week but won't vote on his appointment until their next meeting on May 6.

The board provided no other information.

Teresa Leatherbarrow, the Board of Education President issued this statement: “We can confirm that Dr. Darren Brown-Hall is the selected candidate. It will be voted on by the Board of Education next week. We do not take Board action for granted. After a Board vote next week, we will have further comment.”

Brown-Hall is the current Chief of Staff for the Buffalo Public School District.

The announcement comes one month after the board released an independent report on why schools did not open effectively in September amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report, which took six months to conduct, concluded that the pandemic, the district's culture, and lack of active leadership led to the problems.

The board placed former Superintendent Dr. Scott G. Martzloff on leave on September 7 just before the planned reopening of schools. And in a mutual agreement on his contract salary with the district, he resigned on November 24.