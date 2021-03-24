Williamsville Central School Board releases report on district's failure to open schools effectively in September

More than 30 witnesses, statements, reports, emails and texts were collected and analyzed in the report.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Williamsville Central School District Board of Education released an independent report on why schools did not open effectively in September amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report, which took six months to conduct, concluded that the pandemic, the district's culture and lack of active leadership led to the problems.

“We are pleased to receive this report, share it with all our stakeholders, learn from it and put that difficult time behind everyone in the district,” said Board of Education President Teresa Anne Leatherbarrow in a released statement. “Our schools are operating effectively and we continue to work diligently to give as many students as possible access to their teachers and classrooms.”

More than 30 witnesses, statements, reports, emails and texts were collected and analyzed in the report.

The board placed former Superintendent Scott G. Martzloff on leave on September 7, and in a mutual agreement with the district, he resigned November 24.

According to a release from the district, Martzloff originally agreed to discuss the reopening situation for the report, but declined numerous efforts to include his views on what happened and why.

The report details that in spring 2020, Martzloff was "seemingly detached from the challenges of re-opening schools in September and that continued into mid-summer, when he told key district leaders to take vacations."

The report found that deadlines became tight and options came and went for various reasons, alternatives put forth lacked implementation time and that there was an inability to hire new teachers to make plans work.

They say Martzloff ignored warnings from central and building administrators that the plans were unrealistic.

“…There simply is not evidence that Dr. Martzloff adequately communicated the many challenges of this instructional model to the Board of Education – either on the days before it was introduced or after Principals and central office administrators told him on numerous occasions that the Plan simply was not feasible,” the report states.



“This was a crisis that demanded credible leadership, advance planning, and collaboration,” wrote outside attorney Brendan P. Kelleher, who has never met Dr. Martzloff. “But for whatever reason – whether the battle scars from past disputes, a desire not to allow the union the opportunity to influence terms of the workplace, a reluctance to share information, or some other reason – Dr. Martzloff chose to go-it-alone in many respects here.”

The School Board voted Tuesday to waive confidentiality rules to allow the 42-page report to be released publicly.