The Griffin: Canisius College faculty senate vote 'No Confidence' against President Hurley and Board of Trustees

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of the Canisius College Faculty Senate is speaking out against recently announced cuts in staff and curriculum at the Jesuit university.

The Griffin, the college's campus paper, reports a resolution of No Confidence passed by a vote of 11-5.

Earlier this week, Canisius announced over 70 job cuts, 25 of them professors, to try and close a $20 million budget deficit. Professors tell 2 On Your Side the most frustrating part about the layoffs is that their colleagues are taking the hit from a budget deficit that was not their fault.

In an interview with 2 On Your Side's Danielle Church earlier this week, President Hurley responded to the concerns, "So, I don't think they're in the dark," Hurley said. "The faculty has been represented in these discussions over the last month and a half by representatives of the faculty Senate."Hurley says that consisted of the Faculty Senate, the Senate's Executive Committee and the Senate's representatives to the College Budget Committee.