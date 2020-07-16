Women’s Business Center at Canisius College to receive a $25,000 grant

Female business leaders in WBC’s “Launch” and “Grow” programs learn about development, refine their goals, and connect with counselors from partner agencies.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Women’s Business Center (WBC) at Canisius College aims to help female entrepreneurs be successful and grow their businesses, and a new grant from KeyBank and First Niagara Foundation will support two of their programs.

WBC will receive $25,000 to go towards two programs that include 10 to 11 monthly sessions where female business leaders can learn about business development and refine their business goals. WBC’s “Launch” and “Grow” programs also allow participants to connect with business counselors from partner agencies.

“We at KeyBank are proud to partner with Canisius College to help provide women entrepreneurs with the resources and training necessary to launch successful businesses,” said Elizabeth Gurney, executive director of the KeyBank and First Niagara Foundations.