Red carpet rollout held for Buffalo teachers, principals, support staff

Dozens of unsung educators were honored during the Excellence in Education Awards event at the Burchfield Penney Art Center.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friends For A Better Buffalo rolled out the red carpet on Saturday morning for outstanding Buffalo Public School teachers, principals, and support staff.

Everyone was nominated for consistently helping students or going beyond expectations for their school.

"Some of my students have a difficult time speaking to anyone, including their peers, so I like to pull them in for one-on-one lessons," Buffalo teacher Alyssa Braun said. "And especially during these times, we're learning how to do voiceovers, virtually, on a PowerPoint play."

"That way my students are better able to show their peers and parents what they've learned, and there is nothing more meaningful than seeing the smile come across my student's face."

She says when students do return to school, it will be different, but it will work.

