Distancing requirements for schools eased by New York State

The changes would allow most students to sit closer together, as long as they continue to wear masks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State is easing reopening restrictions on schools to allow most students to sit closer together, as long as they continue to wear masks.

The change, which was released Friday, is expected to allow schools to bring more students back in to buildings and reduce their reliance on distance learning.

President Joe Biden has made it a priority to full reopen K-8 schools by the end of April.

But superintendents in New York have been frustrated by the state’s delay in acting on revised federal guidelines that say students wearing masks can safely sit just thee feet apart in the classroom instead of six feet.

Western New York superintendents had been attempting to sort out the details for weeks with the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and waiting for the state and county officials to provide the answers.

Some districts in Erie County had been trying to prepare for any revisions. The Depew Free Union School District last month released an online survey for parents, seeking input.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Rabey told 2 On Your Side last month: "We have been working behind the scenes preparing for an imminent change. And what we said was, we have to wait and see what some of the parameters are before we survey our community, to identify what families would indeed come back five days a week."