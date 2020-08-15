Williamsville schools parent reopening meetings to start Monday

The state-mandated virtual meetings will be held Monday for elementary parents, Tuesday for middle school parents, and Wednesday for high school parents.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Parents in the Williamsville Central School District will have three chances to express their concerns and ask questions about their district's reopening plans next week.

Three state-mandated virtual meetings will be held Monday for elementary parents, Tuesday for middle school parents, and Wednesday for high school parents.

Each meeting will be conducted via Zoom and YouTube beginning at 6 p.m. The links to each meeting can be found below.

The hybrid plan unveiled by the district earlier this month did not sit well with some parents who had been hoping for five days of in-person instruction.

"Unfortunately there are some guidelines in place that limit what we can do, but we're going to do everything we can to work up to those limits," Superintendent Scott Martzloff said.

"There may be some small adjustments that we make before September 8, but we want the best plan possible that people can support and understand why it's in place, and we want to hear from parents."

The Williamsville plan includes both in-person and at-home instruction and splits students into four groups, A, B, C, and D.

Group A, for students with last names between "A-L," will attend school in-person Monday and Tuesday.

Group B, for students with last names between "M-Z," will attend in-person Thursday and Friday.

Group C students, English Language Learners, will attend class in-person every day except for Wednesday. Group D for self-contained classes, will be the only group that will attend in-person five days a week.

To read more about Williamsville's entire reopening plan click here.

Reopening meetings

Elementary School, August 17, 6 p.m.

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_t80jxNIASBCxa6nihQIhwQ

YouTube Stream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a4tmjAoZkZA

Middle School, August 18, 6 p.m.

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_otYuomtsSpej6ohkPdb6RA

YouTube Stream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oPgnwlSpMno

High School, August 19, 6 p.m.