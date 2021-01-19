Niagara Falls School Board seeks committee to rename schools

The elementary schools are currently named after streets and the board is looking to rename some of the school after local or national Black leaders.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Board of Education is looking for community members to help them rename the five elementary schools.

The elementary schools are currently named after streets and the board is looking to rename some of the schools after local or national Black leaders.

District officers say a group called Men Standing Strong Together approached the board with a proposal to rename some of the schools.

The board already has a school naming policy that requires forming a committee of 10 people that would include community members, teachers, staff, administrators, parents, and students, and a current board member.

The last time the district renamed a school was in 1980 when 95th Street School was rededicated in honor of Superintendent of Elementary Education Geraldine Mann.