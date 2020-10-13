Maple Avenue Elementary School in Niagara Falls to reopen October 19

The school has been closed since September 28 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls City School District says it will reopen Maple Avenue Elementary School on Monday, October 19.

The school has been closed since September 28 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Health and school officials set up testing sites for students and staff and found 12 more COVID-19 positive cases at the school.

“The NFCSD took quick action and under an abundance of caution closed Maple as soon as we heard of the first positive case at the school,” said Niagara Falls City Schools Superintendent Mark Laurrie. “Our partners at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and the Niagara County Department of Health acted swiftly and organized COVID-19 testing the day after Maple was closed.”

The school says the Niagara County Department of Health notified them that all quarantines related to the school will have expired by then and can reopen.

Superintendent Laurrie updated parents during his regular YouTube video updates.

