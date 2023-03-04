Former Starbucks workers speak out amid Alexis Rizzo firing

Employees claim Alexis Rizzo was fired by the company in retaliation. She worked at the Starbucks on Genesee in Cheektowaga.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many Starbucks workers across the country are protesting against the company; they are looking for fairness and better labor practices.

Last week, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz testified before a U.S. Senate committee; in return, some employees claim Alexis Rizzo, an eight-year-long employee and shift supervisor, was fired by the company in retaliation. Rizzo worked at the Starbucks on Genesee in Cheektowaga. Rizzo is allegedly fired for arriving at her shift a few minutes late.

According to Starbucks Workers United, the firing was retaliation for supporting the union. However, the Union says she's not the only one facing the same alleged retaliation. Sam Amato and Victoria Conklin are former employees and say they were both unlawfully fired.

"Starbucks claims that I closed my stores' lobby without getting the manager's permission. It was another supervisor that did it and willingly admitted to doing it. Of course, they picked me because I was a union leader," says Amato.

Amato got fired last year. Starbucks fired Victoria last year for coming to work late.

"It's not a coincidence that Lexi was fired two days after Howard Schultz testified in front of the U.S. help committee," says Conklin. She continues, "Buffalo workers are again paying for Howard's hurt ego, and unfortunately, Lexi was the one they targeted this time."

"If Howard Schultz was in my face, I would say, you took away my healthcare, my income, my community, my sense of purpose for what? Just because I wanted to make it a better place?" Amao says.

Amato describes Starbucks as a hostile work environment. He says managers eavesdropped on conversations and cut his hours and benefits. Sam and Victoria are fighting Starbucks and have a hearing on April 16th before the National Labor Relations Board.

In a statement made by Starbucks, they say, "We respect our partners' right to engage in lawful protest activity. Our focus remains on all partners and our commitment to continue to work together, side-by-side, to make Starbucks a company that works for everyone."

A Federal Labor Judge at the National Labor Relations Board ordered Starbucks to reinstate several workers that were fired in Buffalo. Amongst the several workers getting reinstated are Sam and Victoria. They say they'll work for Starbucks again when their jobs are offered back.