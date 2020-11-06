Ledgeview in Clarence makes it 7 in a row in elementary school rankings

The four schools that finished immediately behind Ledgeview in 2019 also round out the top five in 2020, though their order has changed a bit.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Clarence’s Ledgeview Elementary School keeps rolling along. It once again is No. 1 in Business First’s rankings of Western New York elementary schools, the same position it has occupied annually since 2014.

Lewiston-Porter Primary Education Center remains in second place, and Sheridan Hill Elementary School of Clarence stays in fourth. But two Williamsville schools, Dodge and Maple East, have switched positions. Dodge is now third, and Maple East is fifth.