Buffalo students, Police have open discussions to help build trust

At an event called 'Critical Conversations' Tuesday evening, students in grades 9-12 got an opportunity to express their thoughts and feelings to officers about police patrolling their neighborhoods, in an effort to help build trust.

"Youth feel unheard. So, this gives them a platform to be able to talk about their opinions fears desires. things they would like to change in their community. and it also allows the officers and opportunity to hear that exchange and also share some feelings and opinions that they may have." said Nekia Kemp.