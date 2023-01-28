BPS students participate in National Girls & Women in Sports Day event

Girls from 3rd grade to 10th grade played a variety of sports at Erie Community College's Flickinger Center on Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Girls in the Buffalo Public School district got a chance to participate in an event for National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

Girls from third grade to 10th grade played a variety of sports at Erie Community College's Flickinger Center on Saturday. They participated in everything from soccer to golf, flag football, and even yoga.

Organizers say sports help kids mental health, and is a confidence builder.

"ECC students who are part of the physical education program are being paired with each of the student athletes. These are female mentors. It's been found that if you have a strong mentor in your life, that is positively impacts your mental health," Carolyn Valone Bell of BestSelf said.