Mayor Brown announces donation for Police Athletic League of Buffalo

Mayor Byron Brown and the Police Athletic League of Buffalo accept a generous donation towards a good cause

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mayor Byron Brown along with the Police Athletic League of Buffalo Inc. (PAL) announced they received a generous donation of $35,000 from the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association.

This funding will be used to support the many PAL programs and services offered to local youths throughout the year.

“As the chairman of the PAL board, I would like to thank the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association for their generous donation and their commitment to PAL,” said Mayor Brown. “The programs PAL provides are invaluable to the community. PAL gives local children an opportunity to grow through exposure to sports, arts, education, and other programming. This donation will help further the good work they do in our community and strengthen the city of Buffalo.”

PAL is a non-for-profit organization that provides recreational, educational, cultural, environmental, and preventative program activities to youths throughout the city of Buffalo.

The organization works with the supervision of professional recreation and law enforcement personnel, and aims to help area youths gain responsibility and leadership skills.

Executive Director for PAL Nekia C. Kemp said: “The Police Athletic League of Buffalo is grateful to receive such a generous donation of $35,000 from the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association. After such a difficult year for youth in Buffalo, PAL has implemented programming to aid our youth’s social-emotional health and development. We have also worked hard to continue providing quality sports, cultural and educational programming that exposes youth to new and fun recreational activities. We are excited because this donation will allow PAL to acquire more resources so we can continue our work in Buffalo.”