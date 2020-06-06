Buffalo State creates scholarship in honor of George Floyd

School officials say the goal is to lift up future African-American leaders who support racial justice and equality efforts in their communities.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo State has created a scholarship in honor of George Floyd.

The scholarship aims to provide one incoming freshman each year with a $10,000 endowed scholarship that will be renewable over four years.

“As a college community, we continue to grieve with the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and so many others whose lives have been taken unjustly,” Buffalo State President Katherine Conway-Turner said in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened by the circumstances that led to the scholarships creation, but we wholeheartedly support President Hagan’s suggestion and hope the community will contribute so that we can work together to break the cycle of injustice, and inspire young black leaders in our community.”

The Buffalo State College Foundation Board of Directors is also calling on community partners to rise to the challenge and join the school in supporting and sustaining this important initiative.