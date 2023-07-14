Buffalo Public Schools to hold interviews for security officers

Interviews for the security officer position will be held on Tuesday, July 25.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools are looking to hiring security officers for the the upcoming school year.

Interviews for the security officer position will be held on Tuesday, July 25.

“Don’t delay, apply today to join our BPS team as a security officer,” Superintendent Dr. Tonja M. Williams said. “As the second largest and one of the most diverse urban public school districts in New York, the Buffalo Public Schools has more than 60 unique schools and more than 30,000 students from our littlest learners in pre-K all the way up to our high schoolers. BPS is emerging as one of the most desirable and competitive school districts to work for, not just in Western New York but also elsewhere, because of the commitment and professionalism of our staff.”

If you are interested in applying, you can submit your resume and application at: www.buffaloschools.org/security. The district will review applications and contact qualified candidates to schedule a time on July 25 for the interview.

Those that do apply, must meet the following requirements;

• High School, GED or Equivalent and six months full-time experience as a Security Guard or

• High School, GED or Equivalency Diploma including or supplemented by 15 credit hours from an accredited college or university in Criminal Justice, Police Science or Law Enforcement

• Applicants must possess a valid NYS Driver’s License which must be presented at time of appointment and maintained during employment.

• Applicants must possess a valid NYS Security Guard Registration Card which must be presented at time of appointment and maintained during employment.

• Must be a City of Buffalo resident.