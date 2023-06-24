commUNITY spotlight: Student on her first Juneteenth

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Taniah Crawford is a teenager who was looking forward to graduating from high school.
This year she will experience a celebration that is now a federal holiday.
"Juneteenth means acceptance of your culture," Crawford said.
When it comes to Black history, the fact that Buffalo has had a role in civil rights organizations is of note to the Cheektowaga Central High School senior.
Crawford will attend Morgan State University in Maryland this fall.
"It makes me feel, I would say proud and especially excited to head to Morgan State," which is an HBCU in Maryland.
WATCH EPISODE 53 of commUNITY: