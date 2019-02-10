BUFFALO, N.Y. — Twenty-seven Upstate New York school districts have earned the highest possible rating — five stars — in all four core subjects analyzed by Business First.

Heading the list of these exclusive school systems are Pittsford, Fayetteville-Manlius and Honeoye Falls-Lima, which also occupy the top three positions in the 2019 Upstate academic rankings that Business First issued yesterday.

Today’s installment of the Upstate report is focused on the subjects of English, mathematics, science and social studies. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.