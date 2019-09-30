BUFFALO, N.Y. — Suburban districts dominate Business First’s 2019 academic rankings of Upstate New York’s school districts, which are being released Monday.

Click the view the slideshow button to see a countdown of the top 100 districts in this subject. Then scroll below to learn more.

Each slide displays a district's 2019 rank, as well as its percentile (the percentage of other Upstate districts that it outranks), county, market and enrollment from kindergarten through 12th grade. Read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.