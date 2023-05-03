Newfane contractor accused of defrauding customers

Nathaniel Wagner, 40, of Newfane was arraigned on a 15-count indictment for allegedly operating a contractor fraud scheme.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Western New York contractor is accused of taking money from homeowners and not completing the projects.

He is accused of stealing more than $230,000 in deposits from more than a dozen homeowners that were intended to complete home improvement projects.

“Hardworking New Yorkers were fleeced out of the money they thought would be used for home improvement services,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a released statement.

“Instead of fulfilling his promises and doing the work he was paid to do, Nathaniel Wagner allegedly stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from unsuspecting homeowners to line his pockets. I thank the State Police for their partnership in this case, and I hope this indictment sends a clear message that anyone who seeks to scam or defraud New Yorkers will be brought to justice.”

Wagner is charged with charged with 12 counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (a Class D felony), two counts of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree (a Class E felony), and one count of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (a Class E felony).

“This individual perpetuated a devious scheme to take advantage of unsuspecting homeowners by taking hundreds of thousands of dollars for contracting work that he never performed,” Acting New York State Police Superintendent Steven Nigrelli said.

“May this indictment serve as a reminder that we will not tolerate these types of fraudulent practices and hold accountable those who prey on innocent people. I applaud the work of our members and our partners at the Attorney General’s Office for holding Mr. Wagner accountable and bringing a measure of justice for the victims.”

Officials say the investigation began in the spring of 2022 when the Office of Attorney General (OAG) and the New York State Police (NYSP) received multiple complaints from homeowners.

Wagner advertised his services on social media under his business name 'Wagner Built Construction' claiming to build and install barns, garages and decks.

Investigators say Wagner allegedly asked for large deposits upfront for home improvement work between December 2019 and July 2022, but then never completed the work and never delivered the materials he claimed to have purchased with the money. He also allegedly refused to issue refunds to the homeowners.

According to the complaint, when one homeowner became suspicious after multiple delays and excuses, Wagner allegedly created a fake invoice to show fake purchases from a reputable business.

The OAG conducted an audit and found Wagner allegedly used the money he got from customers to pay for personal expenses including vehicle repairs, child support, personal investments and payments to family members.

The NYSP and OAG are still investigating. If anyone believes they were impacted by this scheme can file a complaint with the OAG Wagner.Complaints@ag.ny.gov.