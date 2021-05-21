WNY man facing charges connected to U.S. Capitol riot loses detention challenge

The judge said Thomas Sibick has repeatedly lied to investigators about his involvement, so there's doubt that he would comply with any conditions of his release.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man from Western New York facing charges connected to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has lost his detention challenge.

Thomas Sibick faces a number of charges, including assaulting a Capitol Police officer.

A judge ruled that he must remain in custody while awaiting trial, citing the violent nature of the charges against him.

The judge also says Sibick has repeatedly lied to investigators about his involvement, so there's doubt that he would comply with any conditions of his release.

Sibick was indicted in April in federal court in connection to events that happened January 6 at the U.S. Capitol building.

Charges from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Columbia include: