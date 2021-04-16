Buffalo man indicted in federal court in connection to Capitol insurrection

Thomas Sibick, 35, faces charges them stem from an assault on Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone, plus other events that happened on January 6.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thomas Sibick of Buffalo was indicted Friday in federal court in connection to events that happened January 6 at the U.S. Capitol building.

The 35-year-old faces charges them stem from an assault on Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone, plus other events that happened during the Capitol insurrection.

Charges from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Columbia include:

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting;

civil disorder;

assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers;

entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds;

disorderly and disruptive conduct on restricted building or grounds;

impeding ingress and egress in a restricted building or grounds;

engaging in physical violence on restricted building or grounds;

impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings;

acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings;

and robbery.

Sibick was one of three people whose indictment was unsealed Friday in connection to the January 6 riot.

Sibick had been previously accused of violent entry, disorderly conduct, and taking the badge and a radio from a D.C. police officer, who prosecutors say was then beaten and hospitalized.

In court documents, prosecutors say Sibick can be seen through the lens of a body camera, reaching for the officer, and that Sibick can be seen posing with an officer's shield. Prosecutors also show a picture of the bulletproof vest, showing the hole where the badge was.

Defense attorneys for Sibick argued he was just trying to help pull the officer away from the rioters. Prosecutors say Sibick went on social media, saying he was in the riot, and saying in a post, "Wildest experience in my life."