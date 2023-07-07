x
West Seneca man sentenced for attacking jogger

The man who attacked a female jogger in West Seneca has been sentenced
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A West Seneca man will spend the next four years in prison for attacking a female jogger. 

Ryan J. Struck,21, was sentenced Thursday in Erie County Court.  In addition to four years in prison, he is sentenced to three years post release supervision. 

Investigators say the female was jogging on the New York State Developmental Disabilities Services Office campus located in West Seneca when she was attacked by Struck.  He chased her and then hit her multiple times with a tree branch.  She was able to get away and escape into an DDSO officer's patrol vehicle.  Police were called and Struck was taken into custody. 

Struck pleaded guilty to one count of Assault in the Second Degree in January.

The victim suffered cuts and bruises in the attack.  An order of protection has been issued on her behalf, which will remain active until 2030.

   

