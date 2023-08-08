Venezuelan asylum seeker arraigned on rape charge

Jesus D. Guzman-Bermudez of Venezuela was arraigned last week on charges for a rape that allegedly happened in front of a child.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An asylum seeker from Venezuela has been arraigned on rape charges.

Jesus Guzman-Bermudez, 26, was arraigned on Friday in Cheektowaga Town Court on one count of rape in the first degree (class “B” violent felony), one count of unlawful imprisonment in the second degree, one count of endangering the welfare of a child (class “A” misdemeanors) and one count of harassment in the second degree (violation).

According to prosecutors, Guzman allegedly raped a victim on Aug. 2. They say he held the victim's head down during the rape inside of a hotel room on the 4000 block of Genesee Street in the Town of Cheektowaga. Prosecutors also allege that the crime took place in front of a 3-year-old child.

Prosecutors say the victim was known to Guzman.

Guzman is being held without bail and is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday.