LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Two women are under arrest for passing using fake money to pay for items at several Niagara County businesses Wednesday.

The complaints were made by four local stores and fast food restaurants along South Transit Rd. in the Town of Lockport.

Bongwe Ntuli, 33, of New York City and Alicia Bailey, 36, of Buffalo are charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument.

They were arraigned and released pending future court dates in both Lockport and Pendleton.

Bongwe Ntuli

NIagara County Sheriff's office

Alicia Bailey

Niagara County Sheriff's office