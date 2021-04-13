Two people shot inside a vehicle on Sweet Ave

The men, ages 18 and 20 years-old were both taken to ECMC with serious injuries.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two young men in Buffalo are in the hospital this morning following a shooting on Sweet Avenue near Buffalo's Central Terminal.

According to Buffalo Police, two men ages 18 and 20 were found shot in a vehicle around 2 a.m.

Both men were taken to ECMC with serious injuries. The 20-year-old is in stable condition, the 18-year-old remains in critical condition. The names of the men have not yet been released.