Two people shot inside a vehicle on Sweet Ave

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two young men in Buffalo are in the hospital this morning following a shooting on Sweet Avenue near Buffalo's Central Terminal.
According to Buffalo Police, two men ages 18 and 20 were found shot in a vehicle around 2 a.m.
Both men were taken to ECMC with serious injuries. The 20-year-old is in stable condition, the 18-year-old remains in critical condition. The names of the men have not yet been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.