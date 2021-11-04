More ATVs, dirt bikes seized by Buffalo Police

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo says officers were able to stop several operators and issue numerous city ordinance violations, as well as impound the vehicles.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Seven vehicles were impounded following several reports Saturday that people were riding ATVs and dirt bikes illegally on Niagara Street in the City of Buffalo, according to Buffalo Police.

Rinaldo told 2 On Your Side's Steve Brown last month that the use of ATVs on Buffalo roadways increased during the coronavirus pandemic. With fewer vehicles on the road, the ATV and dirt bike riders got bolder traveling on streets, trails, and through city parks.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced a reward program back in March, offering a reward of $100 for information leading to the confiscation of illegal ATVs and dirt bikes.

“ATV riders who illegally speed down City streets pose traffic and safety hazards, as well as causing property damage, and neighborhood disruption. Our residents can be a big help in reducing this activity by calling or texting our confidential tip line,” Mayor Brown said. “Tips that lead to the confiscation of the vehicles are eligible for a reward up to $100.”