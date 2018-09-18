MAYVILLE, NY-- Two people are now facing charges in Chautauqua County related to a train crash that happened earlier this summer.

The sheriff's office says Christopher Weston, 25, and a 16-year-old poured gasoline inside a vehicle and placed it on the tracks, hoping it would be set on fire.

A train hit that vehicle on the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks in Ripley.

Weston is charged with unlawful interference with a railroad train and attempted arson. He was remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail on $5,000 bail, $10,000 bodn.

The 16-year-old teen was charged with unlawful interference with a railroad train and was released under supervision.

